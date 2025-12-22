Telford men ordered to pay compensation after woman's car and CCTV were damaged
Two men have been ordered to pay compensation after a woman’s car and CCTV camera were damaged.
Plus
Published
Gordon Smith and Amandeep Gohir, who live at separate addresses in Eleanor’s Close, Dawley, Telford, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court where they each pleaded guilty to separate charges relating to the victim’s property being damaged in Telford on October 6 this year.
Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here