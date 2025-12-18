Telford motorist, 25, who took cannabis before driving is banned from the road
A motorist who took cannabis before getting behind the wheel has been banned from the road.
Jess Griffiths-Kennedy, aged 25, drove a Peugeot 2008 in Warrensway, Woodside, Telford - the street where she lives - on September 28 this year.
