Reports ordered on man caught drug driving on Royal Welsh showground

Reports have been ordered on a man caught drug driving on the Royal Welsh Showground.

Andrew Draper admitted driving an Audi A3 on the showground’s public car park South 1 off the A470 on July 22 2025, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 40 year-old of Shepherds Close, Sirhowy, Tredegar, was found to have Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in his blood which was greater than 9.8 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeding the specified limit of 2 ug/L.

Mitigating at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Mr Gareth Walters said he believed pre-sentence reports were required in the case.

Magistrates adjourned the case until January 5 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court for sentencing.

Draper was given an interim driving disqualification and he remains on unconditional bail until January 5.