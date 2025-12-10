Telford man to be sentenced after threatening a woman with a meat cleaver

Ben Wirizlay, aged 32, pleaded guilty to threatening the woman with a bladed article when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

He also admitted to damaging a door and a sofa belonging to the complainant, and one count of common assault against her.

The assault is alleged to have happened on October 19 last year, while Wirislay threatened the woman with a meat cleaver on February 28 this year when he also caused the criminal damage.

Wirizlay, who is from Telford but of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody for a pre-sentence report to be compiled by the probation service.