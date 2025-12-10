Range Rover driver, 33, who was over the drink drive limit in Bridgnorth is ordered to pay more than £1,000
A Range Rover driver who was over the drink drive limit in Bridgnorth has been banned from the road and ordered to pay more than £1,000.
Thomas Lees-Bowyer, aged 33, drove a Range Rover Vogue in Underhill Street on November 14 this year.
