Magistrates want more information before deciding if a Powys man failed to comply with his community order.

David Wyn Evans appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of his order.

The 46 year-old of Milbank, Norton, Presteigne is accused of failing to attend a planned probation appointment on October 7 2025 and October 21 2025 and by failing to provide acceptable evidence within a specified timescale.

The order was made by Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on April 22 2025.

But the magistrates said they felt there was not sufficient information in the breach report and they needed more.

Magistrates adjourned the case until December 19 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court.