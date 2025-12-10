Powys drink-driver injured in crash banned from roads for 18 months

Peter Durban was believed to be intoxicated as a paramedic attending to him at the scene of the crash, between Knighton and Llandrindod Wells, on April 15 could smell alcohol on him.

Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court was previously told that Durban is alcohol-dependent, with cans of alcohol found in the car when they arrived on the scene.

The 58-year-old of Middleton Street, Llandrindod Wells, admitted drink driving when he appeared at court in November. The case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports to be produced.

At court on Tuesday he was placed on a community order for 12 months with 20 rehabilitation requirement sessions and a £120 fine.

He was banned from the road for 18 months but he was offered the chance to attend the drink drive rehabilitation course.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said the road traffic collision occurred on the A488 between Knighton and Monaughty at around 3.16pm on April 15.

“Police had a call from an off-duty paramedic, involving a collision,” she said.

“The driver of a red Ford Fiesta was having chest pains and the paramedic could smell alcohol on him.

“PC Morgan attended and said the driver was intoxicated, he smelt heavily of intoxicants and empty cans of beer were found in the passenger footwell and a cup holder.

“A breath test was failed and he was arrested. He was taken to Hereford Hospital.

“A witness said the defendant had been driving and committed a dangerous overtake, which resulted in a collision.”

Ms Connors said Durban had 18 convictions for 25 previous offences.

A later reading provided by Durban showed he had 142 milligrams of alcohol in his blood – the legal limit is 80 milligrams.

Speaking in his own defence, Durban said: “I drank the night before and I thought I’d had enough sleep.

“I was on my way to see my son on his birthday.

“I was on my own in the car, the overtaking manoeuvre mentioned had happened well before this, and the accident involved just me.

“I fractured my sternum, broke two ribs and my nose. I had cans in the car with me and I drank them while waiting for the ambulance.

“I admit I was over the limit. I am alcohol dependent and I’m working with Kaleidoscope regarding this.”

Durban will also have to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.