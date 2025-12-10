Stephen Evans previously pleaded not guilty to causing Sem Caputo harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on January 25 2025 at Street Record, Railway Terrace, Builth Wells.

The 66 year-old of Wye View Terrace appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday for his trial.

But Ms Skye Connors, prosecuting, said the Crown Prosecution Service needed to vacate the trial date.

She said Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court was not fit for purpose to deal with the special measures required. She asked for the case to be listed in a court better equipped to deal with a live link.

Magistrates granted the special measures application for the live link.

They agreed to move the case to Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on February 4 2026 and said the trial would be heard by a district judge.

Mr Evans remains on unconditional bail until that date.