Telford motorist, 41, who failed to give breath sample to police gets road ban
A motorist who failed to provide a breath sample to police has been handed a lengthy road ban.
Published
David McCarthy, aged 41, was asked to give a sample to officers in Telford on November 10 this year, but failed to do so.
