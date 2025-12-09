Shoplifter, 39, who stole more than £1,640 of beauty products from House of Fraser in Telford avoids prison
A shoplifter who stole more than £1,640 of beauty products from House of Fraser has avoided prison.
Constantin Narcisa, aged 39, stole cosmetics from the department store in the Telford Centre shopping mall on Sunday, November 30.
