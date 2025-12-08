Two Afghan asylum seekers aged 17 locked up after raping 15-year-old West Midlands girl

Two child asylum seekers from Afghanistan who abducted and raped a 15-year-old girl in parkland have been detained for ten and nine years respectively.

Jan Jahanzeb and Israr Niazal, both aged 17, face possible deportation and were ordered to register as sex offenders after a court heard their victim was led away from friends and attacked.

Warwick Crown Court was told the pair led the highly-distressed girl into a “den-type” area in in Leamington Spa, where they pushed her to the ground and attacked her.

Sentencing the youths on Monday, Judge Sylvia de Bertodano said the victim had made “vigorous protests” while being deliberately taken to a secluded area.

The youths were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court (PA Archive)

The judge told Jahanzeb, who has already been served with deportation notification papers, and Niazal: “What you two did on that evening changed her life forever.

“No child should have to suffer the ordeal that she suffered. It’s clear from the footage we have seen that no one can seriously entertain the thought that you believed she was consenting.

“This is a case where it was absolutely clear to both of you that you were taking a child away from her friends in the face of her vigorous protests to somewhere that could not be observed in order to commit this offence.

“You both knew perfectly well that what you were doing was criminal and wrong.”

Jahanzeb was sentenced to a youth detention term of 10 years and eight months, while Niazal was sentenced to nine years and 10 months.

Both pleaded guilty to rape at an earlier hearing at Coventry youth court.

The judge lifted reporting restrictions protecting the identities of the defendants, who she said had “betrayed” those who come to Britain seeking sanctuary and who observed the laws of this country.

“A lack of information stokes public anger and leads to the unchecked spread of false information,” the judge said.

The rape, which took place after the victim had become separated from a number of friends near Leamington town centre, was described as “horrific” during legal submissions regarding reporting restrictions.

Opening the facts of the case, prosecutor Shawn Williams said both defendants were unaccompanied child asylum seekers.

Jahanzeb fled Afghanistan and underwent an age assessment, which concluded he was 17, after arriving in the UK in January this year, Mr Williams said.

Niazal arrived in the UK in November last year, initially being accommodated in Kent before being moved into local authority care in the Warwickshire area.

Mr Williams told the court that video evidence recovered during a police inquiry showed Jahanzeb in the company of the victim and speaking in Pashto to summon Niazal to join him.

The phone footage was highly distressing, Mr Williams said, adding that the victim had screamed for help, but Jahanzeb had placed his hand over her mouth.

The victim had made “explicit verbal protests” during what Mr Williams described as an abduction.

Mr Williams said of CCTV footage showing three figures: “She (the victim) was being led away against her will.

“She was moved to a bushy den-type area – a really secluded location.”

The victim, who was terrified, recalls that she was pushed to her knees before being raped.

“The prosecution case is that it was probably Jahanzeb that did that, but what is certain is that Israr Niazal was present and participating,” Mr Williams said.

After sentence was passed, Judge de Bertodano said the victim had been “beyond brave” in attending court at a previous stage, when the defendants had intended to plead not guilty.

After the case, Ben Samples, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the West Midlands CPS Complex Casework Unit and Serious Violence, Organised Crime and Exploitation Unit, said: “These convictions reflect the deliberate and deeply harmful choices made by the defendants, who targeted and assaulted a vulnerable young victim.

“Rape is a profoundly damaging crime, leaving lasting emotional and psychological scars on victims and their families.

“The evidence in this case, including recordings and the victim’s own testimony, made clear the defendants’ responsibility for the suffering caused.

“The CPS is unwavering in its commitment to prosecuting sexual offences robustly and supporting victims at every stage.

“We work closely with police and partner agencies to ensure that those who choose to commit such devastating crimes are held fully accountable, and that victims receive the justice and support they deserve.”

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Hobbs, of Warwickshire Police, said: “This was a hugely traumatic incident and I can’t speak highly enough of the victim for the bravery she has shown.

“Our specially trained officers have supported her since the start of the investigation but, understandably, it has been, and continues to be, an incredibly challenging time for both her and her family.”