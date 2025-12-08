Reiss Ali, of Pershore Road in Birmingham, was jailed after pleading guilty to burglary and the theft of a motor vehicle.

Ali, 24, and two accomplices took a hammer to a family home in Burford, near Tenbury Wells, at 3am on August 27.

While children slept the raiders left cupboards open and belongings on the floor before stealing their cars, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday (December 5).

Reiss Ali. Picture: West Mercia Police

A Volkswagen Passat worth £32,000 was taken, and a Volkswagen Tiguan was also missing.

Ali was charged with stealing the keys in the burglary, but not for the theft of the Tiguan.

A total of £600 worth of belongings which were in the Passat were also taken.

Police investigated and found Ali’s DNA on the door handle at the home.

The burglars had broken in through a set of French doors.

The stolen Passat was tracked in Droitwich, Stourport, Kidderminster and Quinton in Birmingham, where Ali lived at the time.

Ali was witnessed driving the vehicle by police and was arrested on November 5.

Detective Constable Jordan Small, from Shropshire's Serious Acquisitive Crime Team, said: "This type of crime has a deep and far-reaching impact on the community and it is not lost on officers investigating that the effects will be long lasting.

"The results of this investigation reiterate that police will fully investigate these offences and seek justice for those impacted.

"Those seeking to cause harm in Shropshire will be hunted and placed before the courts to answer for their actions."

Ali was sentenced to three years and four months in prison and banned from driving for six years and eight months.