Father-to-be Reiss Ali, aged 24, and two accomplices took a hammer to a family home in a south Shropshire village at 3am with children asleep and left cupboards open and belongings on the floor before stealing their car.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here: shropshirestar.com/newsletters

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Ali, who has a shocking criminal record for his age which includes 46 offences with eight burglaries, four robberies and seven vehicle thefts, went to Castle Close in Burford, near Tenbury Wells on August 27 this year.

The family living at the address he targeted went to bed at about 10pm, and just over five hours later, Ali and his accomplices struck.

CCTV showed three men in the area at 3.09am, with one of them carrying a hammer.

When the family woke up in the morning, they discovered their 74-plate Volkswagen Passat worth £32,000 had been stolen. A laptop was on the floor outside and cupboards were left open downstairs. The court was also told a Volkswagen Tiguan was missing. Ali was charged with stealing the keys in the burglary, but not for the theft of the Tiguan. It was not said what happened to that car.

There were £600 worth of belongings in the Passat which had also gone.

The case was heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Police investigated and found Ali’s DNA on the door handle at the home. The burglars had broken in through a set of French doors.