Sara Saieva, aged 26, was first offered drugs by a parent when she was 14, developing her own addiction before she was arrested near the Welsh Bridge with a male accomplice.

The pair were suspected of peddling cocaine into Shropshire from Coventry as part of a county line.

Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, was told that at around 2.25pm on July 23, 2021, Saieva and the man were stopped by officers.

Saieva had three wraps of crack cocaine in her possession, as well as £45 in cash and an iPhone. There were another three wraps of drugs on the floor nearby.

Her accomplice had £330 in cash and an iPhone. They were both arrested.

The Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury

When she was interviewed by police, Saieva told them she was in Shrewsbury to visit her nan and the drugs were for her personal use.

The phone she had contained messages indicative of drug dealing, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) hits linked it to a Vauxhall Corsa which had been travelling between Coventry and Shrewsbury.

Saieva, of Old Road, Bishop’s Itchington, Warwickshire, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug of class A with intent to supply.

She has a previous conviction for a “similar” offence which post-dates her dealing in Shrewsbury, and the sentence for that included unpaid work and working with the probation service.

The court was told that Saieva was dealing in Shrewsbury to help pay for her own drugs having developed an addiction.

"Role model"

Since her last sentence she has been building her music career, started her own cleaning business and has been working part-time in a Turkish restaurant.

It was also said that she wants to be “a role model”, and has been working with vulnerable young women through Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, telling them what happened to her and helping them not make the same mistakes.

Judge Deni Mathews told Saieva: “I’ve had the benefit of reading the pre-sentence report about you. I have been very impressed with what I have read.

“You were offered drugs by a parent at 14. It’s hardly surprising in those circumstances that you developed a drug addiction.

“You are helping vulnerable young women by telling them what happened to you and helping them to avoid the pitfalls.

“You are building your music career and you should be proud of that fact.”The judge sentenced Saieva to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, plus 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Her accomplice was jailed at a previous hearing to three-and-a-half years in jail.