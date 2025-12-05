Police officer appears in court accused of stealing jewellery from raided property

Police constable Robert Davies, 48, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 5) and declined to indicate any plea to three counts of theft all connected to his duties with Warwickshire Police.

Two of the charges allege that the officer, from Alcester, Warwickshire, stole cash, jewellery and a power tool from an address in Redditch, Worcestershire, in November 2023.

The third charge alleges that Davies stole £180 in cash “belonging to The Crown” in February this year in Alcester.

Prosecutor Fahad Gazge told a brief hearing before District Judge Michelle Smith that the defendant was a constable with 21 years of service and was alleged to have committed theft while working as an exhibits officer.

District Judge Smith declined jurisdiction of the case after legal submissions and transferred the case to Birmingham Crown Court for trial.

Davies, who spoke only to confirm his personal details and to say he did not wish to indicate a plea, was granted unconditional bail until a further hearing on January 7.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced earlier this week that Davies is accused of three counts of theft contrary to sections one and seven of the Theft Act 1968.

The IOPC said in a statement: “The charges relate to the alleged theft of cash and property in the course of his duties on dates between November 2023 and February this year.

“An investigation was conducted by Warwickshire Police under the direction of the IOPC’s anti-corruption unit, which followed a referral by the force in October last year.

“On completion of the investigation a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service which decided to authorise the charges.”