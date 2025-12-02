BMW driver, 31, caught in Telford after taking cannabis is ordered to pay hundreds of pounds by court
A BMW driver who was caught after taking cannabis has been handed a driving ban and a hefty legal bill.
Daniel Attwood-Palmer, aged 31, drove a BMW 1 Series on Haybridge Road, Telford on August 20 this year.
