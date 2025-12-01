'There is absolutely no excuse' - Police to carry out 'high visibility patrols' to kerb drink driving after 186 arrests last Christmas

The force, said across the three counties of Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, they arrested 186 people during December 2024 for being over the limit while behind the wheel.

West Mercia Police said driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have "devastating consequences" to all those involved and that reducing the harm caused on the roads is a key commitment for the force.

Black Friday: Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website on this link



The issues around driving under the influence of alcohol is forming part of the overall month-long campaign, Operation Christmas Presence, aimed at helping to keep people safe over the festive season.

If caught over the limit, motorists face up to six months imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a ban from driving for at least a year and three years if convicted twice in 10 years.

Beyond these penalties, police say those choosing to drive under the influence of either drink or drugs jeopardise the safety of all road users.

Superintendent Stuart Bill of West Mercia Police said: “The Drink Drive law has been in place for 60 years with the ability for officers to deliver breath tests at the side of the road since the 1980s. It’s therefore extremely frustrating that some motorists still drive under the influence of alcohol.

"With the variety of non alcoholic options now available there really is no excuse. There is no fool proof way of calculating how much you can drink and remain under the limit, or knowing how much an individual person can drink and still drive safely.

“Any amount of alcohol or drugs can affect your ability to drive and there are numerous consequences of driving with alcohol or drugs in your system. Enforcement takes place 24/7 across the whole of our area in order to detect those who are willing to take the risk of driving under the influence and to protect other road users.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: "There is absolutely no excuse for drinking or taking drugs and then getting behind the wheel. The consequences can be catastrophic – not just for the driver, but for innocent people, families, and entire communities.

“With road safety at the heart of my police and crime plan, I fully support efforts to reduce harm on our roads. Through high-visibility patrols and robust enforcement, West Mercia Police will ensure those who choose to put lives at risk are identified and brought to justice.”

Op Christmas Presence will run throughout December with high visibility patrols carried out across Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire. The campaign will also raise awareness of a number of issues, including domestic abuse and anti-social behaviour.

To follow the campaign visit 24 Days of Christmas | West Mercia Police