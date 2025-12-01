Revealed: Face of Telford pervert who sexually assaulted 'vulnerable' girl after luring her to a secluded car park

Lee Ward, also known as Lee Thomas, was handed a six-year custodial sentence last week after he lured a teenage girl into a Telford carpark before sexually assaulting her.

Ward persuaded his 16-year-old victim to follow him into a Telford town centre car park on the evening on February 4, 2023, when she was walking alone.

The 42-year-old, of no fixed abode, then led the girl into the stairwell of the carpark, before producing a blanket and sexually assaulting his victim as she begged him to stop.

Lee Ward, also known as Lee Thomas. Photo: West Mercia Police

The girl left the scene visibly distressed and later reported the incident, leading to police launching an investigation.

Following a number of enquiries, the suspect was identified as Ward, and he was arrested on February 20, 2023, while busking outside Asda in Telford town centre.

Ward was subsequently charged with four counts of sexual assault, assault by penetration and attempting to cause a person to engage in sexual activity.

'A harrowing case'

In October of this year, Ward was found guilty of all charges by a jury following a 10-day trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Detective Constable Jack Pedley said: “This was a harrowing case and I am relieved that justice has been achieved as Ward is a danger to the wider public, especially women and girls.

“The courage shown by the victim in coming forward has been instrumental and I hope this outcome offers her some reassurance.

"As officers our duty is not only to support victims but also to protect the wider community; particularly vulnerable children from individuals, like Ward, who pose a serious risk.

“I also hope that this result gives confidence to other victims of similar offences, showing them that they will be listened to, supported, and that offenders will be brought to justice.”