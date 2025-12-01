West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses after two men broke into a property in Peacock Hill, Alveley, while two others waited outside.

The suspects fled the scene when they were disturbed and nothing was taken as a result.

The incident happened last Tuesday, November 25, between 4am and 6am.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.