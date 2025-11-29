Homeless Telford pervert who lured vulnerable girl to a secluded car park to seriously sexually assault her jailed

On February 4, 2023, Lee Ward, 42, began chatting to the 16-year-old girl persuading her to follow him to a car park stairwell where he sexually assaulted her despite her telling him to stop.

In October a jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court found Lee Ward, of no fixed abode, guilty of four counts of sexual assault, assault by penetration and attempting to cause a person to engage in sexual activity.

Yesterday (Friday) at Stafford Crown Court Ward was sentenced by Judge Laura Hobson KC,, who presided over his trial, and described the victim as 'easy prey' to the homeless pervert.

Judge Laura Hobson KC said: "I heard the trial of the case and the jury clearly believed the account of your victim. She told you she was 16 so you knew she was much younger than you.