West Midlands man jailed for more than three years for distributing extreme right-wing music

Norbert Gyurcsik, of Kestrel Road in Hereford, was sentenced after admitting possessing and distributing extreme right-wing material.

He pleaded guilty at Worcester Crown Court last month to a charge of distributing recordings and two charges of possessing recordings.

He was sentenced to 40 months for each offence by a judge at the same court on Thursday (November 27) with the sentences to be served concurrently.

West Mercia Police said Gyurcsik was arrested in May last year for buying and distributing albums containing lyrics which breached terrorism legislation and were intended to incite racial hatred.

Norbert Gyurcsik

A warrant carried out at Gyurcsik's home address found more than 2,000 records in his possession which he was buying and selling across the UK and Europe.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Every year thousands of reports from the public help police tackle the terrorist threat.

"If you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts and ACT by reporting to police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT.

"Reporting won’t ruin lives, but it could save them. Action Counters Terrorism. Remember, in an emergency, always dial 999."