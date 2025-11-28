West Midlands magistrate called Dr Delicate criticised for desk banging and swearing in court

Dr Amy Delicate made “prolonged eye contact” with someone in a family court hearing and was “visibly frustrated throughout”, an investigation found.

The JP, who sits on the West Midlands and Warwickshire circuit, said any swearing or signs of frustration were “unintentional”.

Dr Delicate, who had a five-year unblemished record, apologised “if such behaviour occurred”, and said some of her actions may have been misinterpreted, the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office said.

Investigators found her behaviour had caused embarrassment to court staff and amounted to misconduct.

“Dr Delicate’s behaviour included the deliberate use of inappropriate language, audible sighing, and prolonged eye contact directed at a party – conduct which multiple witnesses interpreted as expressions of frustration and partiality,” the JCIO said.

“While the hearing itself was not disrupted and the outcome remained unaffected, her behaviour caused embarrassment to court staff and negatively impacted the working environment.

“Although she offered a qualified apology and had an otherwise unblemished record, she did not demonstrate full insight into the implications of her conduct.”

High Court judge Mr Justice Keehan has handed her formal advice.

A spokesperson for the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office said: “Mr Justice Keehan, on behalf of the Lady Chief Justice and with the Lord Chancellor’s agreement, has issued Dr Amy Delicate JP with formal advice for misconduct.”