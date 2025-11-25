Dyfed Powys Police are investigating a report of theft at the Old Railway Line Garden Centre, Three Cocks, Brecon.

Items to the value of about £500 were stolen on Saturday, August 30.

Investigating officers have carried out all other lines of enquiry and are now appealing for help in identifying the people pictured who might have information that could help.

Are you one of the people in this picture or do you know who they are?

Please, let us know, either by: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote ref: 24*329116