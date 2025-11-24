Police appeal over Telford Lidl car park incident that leaves one man in hospital

West Mercia Police said it is investigating an assault that took place in Telford on Saturday, November 22.

The incident involving two men happened at around 6pm in the car park of Lidl in Madeley.

Police said they are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the assault, which left one man needing hospital treatment.

A man, aged 33, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

He has since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Duncan Elliott said: “We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or perhaps has dashcam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.

“We are also keen to speak to the members of the public who assisted at the time. We do not believe they are involved but may have information that can assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Det Con Elliott by e-mailing Duncan.elliott@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 342i of November 22, 2025.

Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.