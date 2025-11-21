£1.1m cocaine haul seized at M6 services in Staffordshire leads to arrest

Staffordshire Police said the discovery was made when officers from its road crime team stopped a van at Keele Services on the motorway just before 1pm on November 17.

Since then Andrew Moore, aged 35, of Stockport, has been charged with an offence of possession with intent to supply cocaine in connection with the allegations.

Moore appeared at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court the following day and was remanded in custody to appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on December 22.