Telford man charged with 18 thefts, robbery and assault
A man from Telford has been charged with more than 20 offences including robbery, theft and assault, following a series of recent incidents.
By Luke Powell
Published
Ellis Sands, of Victoria Avenue in Wellington, faces charges including one count of robbery, two counts of assault, 18 counts of theft, and one public order offence.
West Mercia Police confirmed that the charges relate to incidents in Telford.
The 24-year-old has been remanded into custody and was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (November 19).