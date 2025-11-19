'Irrational' police forces face axe or merger - Why Home Secretary's speech could herald end of West Midlands policing as we know it

Policing in England and Wales is "a postcode lottery" and the 43-force structure is "irrational", the Home Secretary said.

She told a major policing conference in Westminster that critical functions like the air service and vetting have been loaded on to the 43 geographical forces, diverting their attention from neighbourhood policing.

A white paper is due to be published in the coming weeks outlining government plans for police reform, with forces facing a £1.2 billion budget shortfall.

They include West Mercia Police, which revealed in August it had an £8 million budget gap. Staffordshire Police also revealed earlier this year it was planning axe up to 80 non-police officer posts as part of a £9.9m cost-cutting drive.