Donnington Bonfire stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder

At around 8.30pm on Saturday, November 8, emergency services descended on Donnington Bonfire, a hugely popular fireworks event in Telford celebrating its 40th year.

Upon arrival, West Mercia Police discovered that a 20-year-old man had been stabbed. He was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Now, officers say that 21-year-old Abubakar Saleem, of Victoria Avenue in Wellington has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 21-year-old is set to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court later today (Saturday, November 15).