Georgia Wade, aged 29, worked for Lyreco in Donnington Wood, Telford, as a customer care advisor and used the firm’s customer complaints system to send herself free supplies.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Wade worked at the firm from March 2023, with the fraud taking place between January 5 and April 24 this year.

When customers would complain that their stock had not arrived or was damaged, the company would send free items so their clients were satisfied.

Wade used the system to redirect supplies to her home address.