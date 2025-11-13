Revealed: Faces of raiders who smashed into Shropshire mother and daughter's house demanding 'where's the safe'

Callous raiders Gary Milner and Ronan Hutchinson have both been locked up over the shocking incident in Prees last year.

The pair smashed their way into the house of an unsuspecting mother and daughter - wrongly believing they were targeting a property used to sell drugs.

The victims were threatened and told to hand over the safe, which they did not have.

Ronan Hutchinson and Gary Milner. Pictures: West Mercia Police

The pair were held in a room by Hutchinson, who knocked the mother unconscious while Milner desperately searched for the non-existent safe.

Milner, 45, of Orchid Meadow, Minsterley, was sentenced to two years and five months in prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this week, while Hutchinson, 25, and of no fixed abode, was jailed for 50 months in April this year.

Milner had pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one count of assaulting an emergency worker.