Motorist, 41, caught under influence of cannabis twice in a week in Wellington gets road ban
A motorist who was caught under the influence of cannabis on two occasions more than two years ago has been banned from the road.
Nizim Akhtar, aged 41, was caught in a Toyota CHR in Church Street, Wellington on September 14, 2023.
A drugs test found he had 4.1 microgrammes of delta-9-THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg per litre.