Thief, 52, who stole CCTV from AFC Telford United's stadium is handed hefty legal bill
A thief who stole CCTV cameras from AFC Telford United’s stadium has been ordered to pay more than £1,100.
Nicholas Hughes, aged 52, targeted the club’s SEAH Stadium in Wellington on September 6 this year, stealing four cameras worth a combined £1,963.81.
Hughes, of Witton Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to theft.
Magistrates fined Hughes £200 and ordered him to pay £981 in compensation, leaving him with a total court bill of £1,181.