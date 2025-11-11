Shropshire Star
Thief, 52, who stole CCTV from AFC Telford United's stadium is handed hefty legal bill

A thief who stole CCTV cameras from AFC Telford United’s stadium has been ordered to pay more than £1,100.

By Nick Humphreys
CCTV cameras were stolen at AFC Telford United's SEAH Stadium in Wellington

Nicholas Hughes, aged 52, targeted the club’s SEAH Stadium in Wellington on September 6 this year, stealing four cameras worth a combined £1,963.81.

Hughes, of Witton Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to theft.

Magistrates fined Hughes £200 and ordered him to pay £981 in compensation, leaving him with a total court bill of £1,181.