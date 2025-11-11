'It devastates the lives of other road users' - Police launch major crackdown on uninsured drivers in Shropshire

West Mercia Police is taking part in Operation Drive Insured this week (November 10 to 16), a national initiative developed by Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB). The campaign will see officers targeting uninsured motorists on the county’s roads, with vehicles being seized.

Police say someone in the UK is hit by an uninsured or hit-and-run driver every 20 minutes, and at least one person every day is so badly injured that they require life-long care.

West Mercia Police said tackling road users who continue to use their vehicle without insurance is a year-round priority in Shropshire.

Anyone caught without valid insurance faces having their vehicle seized and potentially crushed, along with a £300 fine, six penalty points, and the prospect of court action, a driving ban, or even an unlimited fine.

Superintendent Stuart Bill at West Mercia Police said: "Whilst the majority of road users comply with the legislation around insurance for their vehicle unfortunately there are a small minority using our roads that do not. Driving without valid insurance is not only against the law, it also devastates the lives of many other road users each year.

"Supporting this national operation is part of our commitment to help improve road safety for all, reduce the amount of people that are killed or seriously injured on our roads and to deny criminals the use of the roads."

The national operation aims to raise awareness of the issue and to encourages motorists to check when their insurance is due to avoid any lapse in cover.

It also aims to target motorists who intentionally use the roads without insurance. As part of the operation West Mercia Police is encouraging all motorists to check their insurance to ensure they are covered.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: "Enforcement is a crucial part of making our roads safer, but it’s only one piece of the solution. By combining enforcement with education and engineering, we can take a comprehensive approach to road safety and deliver on my commitment to significantly reduce the harm that devastates too many lives."