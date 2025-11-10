Wanted: Do you know this man with links to the Shropshire area who is wanted on recall to prison?

West Mercia Police have reissued their appeal for information to trace Taylor Scarle-Pearsall.

Officers say the 22-year-old has connections to Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire and the West Midlands areas.

Anyone with information about Scarle-Pearsall's whereabouts is urged to call 101 immediately.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.