Donnington Bonfire stabbing: Everything we know so far about shocking attack at popular Telford fireworks event

At around 8.30pm on Saturday (November 8), West Mercia Police received reports of an assault at the Broadoaks Playing Field, off Wellington Road in Donnington, Telford.

The playing field hosts the popular Donnington Bonfire event - known locally as the 'Donny Bonny' - which was celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

What officers found

Upon arrival, police officers discovered that a 20-year-old man had been stabbed.

Pictures from the event, seen by the Shropshire Star, showed an area of the site - particularly where several rides were located - cordoned off by police tape. Officers remained at the scene, preventing members of the public from accessing the area where the stabbing took place.

The man was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital. On Sunday morning, police confirmed that he remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Police response

Police said a full investigation had been launched and reassured residents that officers were carrying out enquiries.

West Mercia Police Detective Inspector Stephen Goddard said: "I know an incident such as this can be extremely distressing, especially for the people who will have been at the event last night. Please be assured that a thorough investigation is now on going.

"Acts of such violence are not welcome in our communities, and I ask that people who may have seen the incident happen or have any information that would help with our investigation to please come forward."

Arrests

At 5.10pm on Sunday, West Mercia Police announced that two teenagers had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody and remained there on Sunday evening.

The Donny Bonny

The Donnington Bonfire draws thousands of visitors each year. The event, which features a large bonfire and spectacular fireworks display, raises thousands of pounds for local charities.

Preparations for this year's celebration had been ongoing for four weeks, with organisers building the huge bonfire in advance.

Gates opened at 4pm, followed by the bonfire lighting and a fireworks display. The event also featured a funfair, rides, and a variety of food and drink stalls.

Online speculation

There was widespread speculation across social media on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with reports suggesting that one or more people had been assaulted at the event.

West Mercia Police released an official statement confirming that a man had been stabbed shortly after 9.30am on Sunday.

Appeal

Police have appealed for witnesses and information to assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01952 214735 or email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting 453_i of November 8.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting its website.