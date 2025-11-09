Robert Gates, 70 and of Titterstone Cottages near Ludlow, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to four offences.

Gates admitted two charges of making indecent images of children, and two counts of distributing indecent photos of children.

The admission of the offences meant Gates was also in breach of a two-year jail sentence, which had been suspended for two years.

That sentence was imposed at Derby Crown Court in November 2024, and came after Gates admitted three counts of making indecent photos of children, and three counts of distributing indecent images of children.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, told the Shrewsbury court that police in West Mercia had been alerted by colleagues in the Metropolitan Police that Gates had been in contact with another person who they had arrested for sharing images of children.

The court heard that Gates had been using the username 'Kob' to converse with the other person.