Shropshire man caught with sick images of children searched web for 'jail-bait' and 'paedo'

Wayne Shingler, 36, of Smithfield Road, Much Wenlock, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week after pleading guilty to three charges.

Shingler, who had volunteered with the Severn Valley Railway, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children.

He admitted having images in all three legal categories, A, B, and C; category A images are the most serious in the eyes of the law, depicting the worst forms of abuse.

The court heard that police had visited a property in Bridgnorth in January 2022 after receiving information that his internet protocol (IP) address had been associated with the sharing of child abuse images.

When officers caught up with Shingler they asked him to provide his digital devices to be searched.