Man, 25, denies killing IT consultant and seriously injuring another man in A5 crash near Shifnal
A man has denied killing a man and seriously injuring another in a car crash on the A5.
Cody Everitt, aged 25, is accused of causing the death of 45-year-old IT consultant Avi Mathur and seriously injuring another man.
Mr Mathur died after a collision between a black Mercedes and a silver Ford Mondeo near Crackley Bank, Shifnal on June 4 last year.
Everitt, of Staddon Road, Appledore, Bideford, Devon, pleaded not guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
Judge Deni Mathews set a trial date of November 8, 2027. It expected that the trial will last three to four days.
Judge Mathews told Everitt: “It’s some way off I’m afraid. I’m sorry, that is the first available date because of the pressures on listings.”