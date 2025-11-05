Cody Everitt, aged 25, is accused of causing the death of 45-year-old IT consultant Avi Mathur and seriously injuring another man.

Mr Mathur died after a collision between a black Mercedes and a silver Ford Mondeo near Crackley Bank, Shifnal on June 4 last year.

Everitt, of Staddon Road, Appledore, Bideford, Devon, pleaded not guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Judge Deni Mathews set a trial date of November 8, 2027. It expected that the trial will last three to four days.

Judge Mathews told Everitt: “It’s some way off I’m afraid. I’m sorry, that is the first available date because of the pressures on listings.”