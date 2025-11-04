Kai Sainz-Stafford, aged 24, is accused of murdering young Shrewsbury dad Sam Siviter, 35, who died after an incident at Lambourn Drive, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury on Friday, May 2 this year.

Stafford Crown Court was told that Sainz-Stafford plunged a cheese knife into Mr Siviter’s chest and twice into his leg after going to the house “to have some fun with a girl”.

Mr Siviter, who grew up in the West Midlands as a child and supported West Bromwich Albion, staggered off to a neighbour’s house, collapsed and died in the back of an ambulance.

Sainz-Stafford denies the charge, and his trial was opened today (Tuesday, November 4, 2025) in front of Judge Sylvia de Bertodano.

Sam Siviter

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett KC told the jury that Sainz-Stafford had been messaging Mr Siviter’s ex-partner, Hannah Cottrell, for about a fortnight before going to her home in Lambourn Drive at about 11.15pm on Thursday, May 1. It was the first time they had met in person.

Mr Siviter was living at a friend’s house nearby in Findon Way.

His mum, Glynis Taylor, was on good terms with his ex, and was at her home in Lambourn Drive at the time Sainz-Stafford went round.

At around 11.45pm, Mr Siviter went to Ms Cottrell’s home and that was when Sainz-Stafford delivered what turned out to be the fatal blow to the chest, the court was told.