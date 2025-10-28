Prada-wearing cocaine dealer who had £11,000 of drugs and £17,000 cash in Shrewsbury back in court for proceeds of crime hearing
A Prada-wearing cocaine dealer who was caught with £11,000 in drugs and £17,000 in cash will face a proceeds of crime hearing next year.
Edmund Wellsby was back at Shrewsbury Crown Court today (Tuesday, October 28, 2025) after being sentenced to 18 months in prison earlier this year.
It comes after he was arrested in Shrewsbury with drugs in his possession, before police discovered a large amount of cocaine, cash and designer clothes at his home.
Wellsby is now subject of an investigation into his finances to see if some of his ill-gotten gains can be recouped.
Prosecutor Dylan Wagg told the court that investigators need to assess a number of bank transfers which Wellsby has made.