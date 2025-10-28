Edmund Wellsby was back at Shrewsbury Crown Court today (Tuesday, October 28, 2025) after being sentenced to 18 months in prison earlier this year.

It comes after he was arrested in Shrewsbury with drugs in his possession, before police discovered a large amount of cocaine, cash and designer clothes at his home.

Wellsby is now subject of an investigation into his finances to see if some of his ill-gotten gains can be recouped.

Prosecutor Dylan Wagg told the court that investigators need to assess a number of bank transfers which Wellsby has made.