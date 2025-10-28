Man charged with drug offences after police cars 'rammed' at Telford petrol station

Dreece Bateman of Meadow Close in Telford has been charged with several offences following an incident at the Walkers Clock Service Station in Donnington on Sunday, October 26.

Police initially responded to reports of a man in the area, believed to be in possession of a knife.

After a search of the area, a suspect vehicle was located at the Donnington petrol station at around 11.30am.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with drug offences after an incident at Walkers Clock Service Station in Telford. Photo: Google

Police said the vehicle then "rammed" two police cars, before the occupant decamped and attempted to flee.

Bateman, 29, was later charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, possession of a controlled drug of class B and criminal damage.

Officers said he has been remanded and is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on November 21.