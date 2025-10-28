Man smashed up slot machines in Telford casino after he lost money and someone called him an asylum seeker, court told

Rebaz Babaker, who is 35, flew into a rage at the Merkur Slots casino in Oakengates after misunderstanding how the machines worked and being "insulted" by someone who called him an asylum seeker, Telford Magistrates Court was told.

Babaker, of Wilmot Road, was a regular at the Oakengates branch but during a visit on June 14 this year he became "increasingly agitated" and began hitting one of the machines, prosecutor Charlotte Morgan told the court on Friday (October 24).

A Merkur Slots casino. Photo: Google

The shop manager asked him to leave at which point Babaker began shouting abuse and threatening to "smash up" the machines.

"He picked up a stool which he used to hit one of the machines, smashing the screen," Ms Morgan said.