They said they had received a call on October 15 to a possible burglary in Harp Yard, Kington.

But when officers attended they found there was no burglary, but in a report to Kington Town Council, they said the call was made in good faith as there was work going on at the site.

On October 18 officers said there were a group of 12 year-olds on e-scooters in the Recreation Ground causing anti-social behaviour. The police said they would step up patrols in the area.

They told councillors that they will be holding a police surgery at Border Bean café on Thursday, November 6 from 10.30am until 11.30am.

Everyone is welcome to attend to raise any concerns or discuss any issues.