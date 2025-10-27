Kenneth Morris, who was described as a “functioning drug addict and borderline alcoholic”, was aggressive towards his victim on numerous occasions, and once threatened her with a knife.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Morris, of Church Stretton, and the victim were in an eight-year relationship, with his bad behaviour prompting her to call the police on July 3 this year.

She told officers that Morris, aged 44, had returned home from work angry and had punched her in the temple.

She said she had been in an “abusive relationship” involving domestic violence, and things had got worse over the last six months.

In April, Morris threatened her with a knife and then "slapped" her with it.

A couple of months later he was “aggressive” towards her in his van, grabbing her arm in an argument.