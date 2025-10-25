Matthew Findon, aged 46, drove the vehicle in Little Hereford, near Ludlow, on May 17 this year.

A breath test found he had 47 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

Findon, of Bodenham Moor, Hereford, Herefordshire, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with alcohol above the legal specified limit.

Magistrates banned Findon from driving for 14 months and fined £440.

Findon was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £176 victim surcharge, bringing his total legal bill to £701.