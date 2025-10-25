Police appeal after masked off-road bikers seen at Telford nature reserve

Telford and Wrekin Police said the St Georges and Priorslee Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) received reports of people riding off-road bikes in Granville Country Park - a popular area for families and walkers.

Police said the activity is being investigated under Operation Spree that is an ongoing West Mercia Police initiative aimed at tackling illegal and antisocial off-road biking across the county.

Police have received reports of off-road bikes being ridden at Granville Country Park. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

During summer, police in Telford reported an increase in complaints about off-road motorbikes and quad bikes being ridden illegally along bridleways, pathways and spinal paths.

It is against the law to ride quad bikes, three-wheeled bikes, trail bikes and certain other two-wheeled vehicles in public parks or on publicly owned land without permission from the local authority. These vehicles can only be used on private roads or land with the landowner's consent.

A Telford and Wrekin Police spokesperson said: "The St Georges and Priorslee Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have received reports of off road bikes on the Granville Country Park.

"Operation Spree collates information around persons who ride off road bikes; where the bikes are ridden and where bikes are stored.

"The SNT continue to patrol the area to identify offenders. If you have any information please email opspree@westmercia.poice.uk."