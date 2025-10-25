Sam Raybould, aged 34, drove a Skoda Octavia on Ironmasters Way, near Telford town centre, on August 22 this year.

A drugs test found he had 6.7 micrograms of delta-9-THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg per litre.

Raybould, of Trevithick Close, Bridgnorth, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the legally specified limit.

Magistrates banned Raybould from driving for 12 months and fined him £120.