Matthew Andrew, aged 34, drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Old Potts Way on September 28 this year.

A breath test found he had 40 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg per 100ml.

Andrew, of Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with alcohol above the legally specified limit.

Magistrates banned Andrew from driving for 12 months and fined him £246.

Andrew was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £98 victim surcharge, leaving him with a total court bill of £429.