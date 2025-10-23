Michael Gill, aged 65, hit the victim with his Jaguar F Pace 4x4 on the B4367 at Little Common, Craven Arms on April 10 last year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how the Royal Mail employee had parked her vehicle with the hazard lights on and got out, wearing a high-vis jacket.

She went to open one of the sliding doors on the side of her van when she was hit by the wing mirror of Gill’s car.

“She was knocked off her feet into the air and landed on the floor,” said Shakeel Ahmed, prosecuting.