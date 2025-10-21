Shrewsbury murder suspect, 24, accused of killing dad of two back in court ahead of trial in a fortnight
A suspect in a Shrewsbury murder has been back in court ahead of his trial in two weeks.
Plus
Published
Kai Sainz-Stafford, aged 24, is accused of killing 35-year-old father of two Sam Siviter in an incident at Lambourn Drive, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury on May 2 this year.
Mr Siviter, a carpenter who lived and worked in Shrewsbury, sustained suspected stab wounds. He was born in Walsall and supported West Bromwich Albion.